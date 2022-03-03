Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS TSVNF traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

