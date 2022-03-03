TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,662 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 5.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 446,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

