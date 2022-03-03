Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$47.36 and last traded at C$47.17, with a volume of 602806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.78.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

