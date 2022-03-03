Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.69

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,192,932 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.45.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.