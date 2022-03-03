Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 3,361,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,305. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.24.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

