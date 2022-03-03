Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 8%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66. 268,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,342,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

