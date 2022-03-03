Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 268,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,342,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.