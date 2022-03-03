Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

