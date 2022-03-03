The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

