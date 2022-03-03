The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,068. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

