The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 214,836 shares.The stock last traded at $67.00 and had previously closed at $71.75.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

