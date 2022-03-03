The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 694.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $291.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

