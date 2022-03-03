The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.10” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €7.10 ($7.98) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.29 ($8.20).

ETR LHA opened at €6.63 ($7.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.91. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

