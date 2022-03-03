The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 11,017 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $43.07.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.