The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,782 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RPC were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPC stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.