The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,973 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.