The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 7,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,337. The stock has a market cap of $416.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

