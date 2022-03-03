The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after buying an additional 85,975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $154.44. 152,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

