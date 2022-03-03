The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.57).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,658.50 ($22.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,712.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,708.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -336.94. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.50 ($19.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

