Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 6,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 198,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The company has a market cap of C$170.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.38.
About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)
Read More
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.