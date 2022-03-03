Thore Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $130,772.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $12,357.55 and approximately $130,772.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00262039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

