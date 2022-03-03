Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,695,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THAC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Thrive Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thrive Acquisition Corporation is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

