Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 1.5%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 6,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

