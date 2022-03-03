Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

