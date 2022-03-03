Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Raised by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 825.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,980,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,133. Toast, Inc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.