TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TomTom stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom (Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.