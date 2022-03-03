TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TomTom stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
