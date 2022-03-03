Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $16.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

