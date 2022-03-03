Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to $4.434-4.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 8,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,047. Toro has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

