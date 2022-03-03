Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.12.

Shares of TOU traded down C$1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.61. 1,006,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,032. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$22.21 and a 12-month high of C$53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,332.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

