TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Up 13.3%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.11. 32,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 579,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $691.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.