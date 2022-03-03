Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.15

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $937.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

