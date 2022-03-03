Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.15

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $937.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
