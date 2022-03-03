TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,837. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.