Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Travel + Leisure worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNL traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,154. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.