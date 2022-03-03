Trex Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE:TREX opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.