Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TDNT remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
