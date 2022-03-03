Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Short Interest Update

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TDNT remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Trident Brands has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Get Trident Brands alerts:

About Trident Brands (Get Rating)

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.