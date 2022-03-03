TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.00. 19,086 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.