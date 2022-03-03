Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) President Sells $17,202.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) President Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $17,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

