TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.84 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $670,801.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00035078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00105354 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

