Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,784 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises approximately 0.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Confluent were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $14,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884,067 shares of company stock valued at $51,964,762.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

