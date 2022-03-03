Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Turing stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.