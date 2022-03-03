Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of Turing stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turing by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

