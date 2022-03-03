Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Turing stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 823,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,583. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. Turing has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Turing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

