Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,500 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 59.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,259 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 123,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of 145.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

