Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 39,500 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

