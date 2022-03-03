Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

