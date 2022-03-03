Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

AGS stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

