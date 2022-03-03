Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

