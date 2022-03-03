U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,079. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

