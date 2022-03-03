Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $664,150.98 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Ubex has a market capitalization of $664,150.98 and $137,493.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00217477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

