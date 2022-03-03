UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $109,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.