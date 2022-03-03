UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $134,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

